Colonel Esports honors Parish President Archie Chiasson

Nicholls State University and Colonel Esports advisory board held a presentation ceremony on Saturday, receiving their official jerseys at the organizations monthly meeting.

During the ceremony, Colonel Esports presented Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson with an honorary jersey, expressing gratitude for the support of Chaisson and other local leaders. “It was an honor to provide Lafourche Parish President President Chaisson with an honorary jersey for the tremendous support he has demonstrated towards our program. We are truly honored to have such dedicated community leaders sit on our advisory board,” reads a statement from Colonel Esports.

In addition to the team receiving new gear, the advisory board announced the Lafourche Parish Council, District 2, and the Lafourche Parish Government are the official sponsors of the 2022 Inaugural Esports Summer Camp.

Located on the campus of Nicholls State University, Colonel Esports is dedicated to competitive gaming and the gaming community. The organization encourages individuals who are interested in competing and those who are interested in learning more about esports teams. For more information visit https://www.nicholls.edu/club-sports/esports/.