Comcast Houma update Sept. 19

Sept. 19 update from Comcast on restoring Xfinity services:

Comcast has been working around the clock to support restoration efforts since Hurricane Ida devastated Houma. As a reminder, emergency management procedures dictate that power must be restored first and Comcast must receive clearance that it is safe for our crews to begin restoration work.

Currently, we are working to bring Xfinity services back to our customers residing near these intersections by the following dates:

Enterprise and Cameron Isles (on or before Sept. 23) Venture Blvd. and Merchant Dr. (on or before Sept. 23) Merlin Dr. and W. Park Ave. (on or before Sept. 25)

W. Park Ave. and W Main St. (on or before Sept. 25)

Highland and Linda (on or before Sept. 25) Highland and Verra St. (on or before Sept. 25) Bayou Blue Rd. and Back Forty Ln. (on or before Sept. 25) Windsong and Houma Highlands (on or before Sept. 25)

It’s important to note that there may be some instances where access to the customer’s home is compromised, or the equipment in a particular home is damaged. We will need to address these situations on an individual basis.

