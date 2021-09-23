Comcast Houma update Sept. 23

Comcast Sept. 23 Update:

Comcast has been working around the clock to support restoration efforts since Hurricane Ida devastated Houma. Currently, Comcast is working to bring Xfinity services back to customers residing near these intersections by the following dates:

W. Park Ave. and Hwy. 90 (on Sept. 23)

Martin Luther King Blvd. and W. Main St. (on Sept. 23)

Bayou Blue Rd. and Shamrock Dr. (on or before Sept. 25)

W. Main St. and Water Plant Rd. (on or before Sept. 25)

W. Park Ave. and Johnson Ave. (on or before Sept. 26)

W. Main St. and Louisiana Dr. (on or before Sept. 26)

Southdown Mandalay Rd. and Summerfield Rd. (on or before Sept. 28)

It’s important to note that there may be some instances where access to the customer’s home is compromised, or the equipment in a particular home is damaged. Comcast will need to address these situations on an individual basis.

As a reminder, emergency management procedures dictate that power must be restored first and Comcast must receive clearance that it is safe for our crews to begin restoration work.