Comcast Nearly Complete with Restoration Efforts in Houma

Comcast announced today it is nearly complete in its restoration of Xfinity services for customers in Houma, Louisiana. Customers residing near the following intersections should look for services to be restored on or before October 13, 2021:

• Morgan St. and W Main St.

• Wayside Dr. and Chantilly Dr.

• Matthews Ct. and East St.

Comcast continues to work in heavily impacted areas of Houma and encourages customers with remaining service issues to call 800-Comcast.

It’s important to note that there may be some instances where access to the customer’s home is compromised, or the equipment in a particular home is damaged. Comcast will need to address these situations on an individual basis.