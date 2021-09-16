Comcast provides update on bringing Xfinity services back to local customers

Statement from Comcast on restoration efforts as of Sept. 16:

Comcast has been working around the clock to support restoration efforts since Hurricane Ida devastated Houma and LaPlace. Comcast has been working closely with power companies throughout the process, following their lead. As a reminder, emergency management procedures dictate that power must be restored first and Comcast must receive clearance that it is safe for our crews to begin restoration work.

Currently, we are working to bring Xfinity services back to our customers residing at the following locations in the next 72 hours.

West Park and Rhett Street

West Main Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard

West Park and Funderburk Avenue

Alma Street and Douglas Drive

There may be some instances where access to the customer’s home is compromised, or the equipment in a particular home is damaged. We will need to address these situations on an individual basis.

Additionally, we are working to restore Xfinity services at the following locations by September 24. Again, restoration will depend on the status of the technology at the home, and our access to the dwelling.

West Park and Highway 90

Burma Road and Bayou Blue Bypass

West Main Street and Highway 3185

West Park and Percy Brown Road

West Park and Duet Street

West Park and Harding Drive

Alma Drive and Prevost Drive

West Park and Highland

Background:

Comcast recently issued a one-month credit for residential and business customers in Houma and LaPlace, which were among the hardest hit communities in Louisiana. The service credit is retroactive to August 29 and will be in effect until September 29. Comcast is also suspending several account fees, including late payment and missing equipment fees for impacted customers, and will replace damaged or missing equipment for free.

Comcast is also helping both customers and non-customers stay in touch with family and friends through two mobile Xfinity WiFi vans. The vans are located at 1633 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Houma (parking lot of the Wal-Mart Supercenter); and 300 West Airline Highway in LaPlace (parking lot of Home Depot). Additionally, Comcast recently announced a $125,000 contribution to the United Cajun Navy, a 501(c)3 registered nonprofit organization based in Baton Rouge. United Cajun Navy is providing relief efforts in impacted areas of Louisiana.