Comcast Provides Update on Restoration Efforts in Houma Sept. 28

Comcast:

Comcast announced today it continues to restore Xfinity services for customers in Houma, Louisiana. Customers residing near the following intersections should look for services to be restored on or before the following dates:

Little Bayou Black Dr. and Valhi Lagoon Crossing (Today)

Main St. and Calumet St. (On or before Sept. 29)

Oakshire Dr. and Romano St. (On or before Sept. 29)

Honduras St. and Tunnel Blvd. (On or before Sept. 29)

Bayou Blue Rd. and Ponderosa Ln. (On or before Sept. 30)

Main and Cortez St. (On or before Sept. 30)

Barrow St. and Little Bayou Black Dr. (On or before Sept. 30)

Coral Dr. and N. Moss Dr. (On or before Sept. 30)

It’s important to note that there may be some instances where access to the customer’s home is compromised, or the equipment in a particular home is damaged. Comcast will need to address these situations on an individual basis.

As a reminder, emergency management procedures dictate that power must be restored first and Comcast must receive clearance that it is safe for our crews to begin restoration work.