Comcast Provides Update on Restoration Efforts in Houma

Comcast announced yesterday it continues to restore Xfinity services for customers in Houma, Louisiana. Customers residing near the following intersections should look for services to be restored on or before the following dates:

OCT 5

Bayou Blue Rd. and Mary Beth Ave.

W. Park Ave. and Coteau Rd.

Suthon Ave. and 5th St.

Corporate Dr. and Enterprise Dr.

OCT 6

East St. and Isaac St.

Bayou Blue Rd. and Lydia St.

Bayou Blue Rd. and Country Estates Dr.

W. Main St. and Bellaire Dr.

Idlewild Dr. and W. Park Ave.

Hobson St. and Naquin St.

Little Bayou Black Dr. and Polk St.

Moffet Rd. and Grand Caillou Rd.

Kynes Rd. and Firwood Dr.

OCT 7

Park Ave. and Hunley Ct.

Bayou Blue Rd. and Evangeline Heights St.

Prospect Blvd. and Bayou Blue Rd.

Coteau Rd. and Aubin Ct.

Dunn St. and Bond St.

Merrill Dr. and Grand Caillou Rd.

Little Bayou Black Dr. and S. Hollywood Rd.

OCT 8

Grand Caillou Rd. and Jane Ave.

Bayou Blue Rd. and Lake Long Dr.

W. Main St. and Gabasse St.

Alamo Dr. and Tyler Ave.

Valhi Blvd. and Lynwood Dr.

In addition, service is being restored to the following streets on or before Oct. 5: Horseshoe Rd. and J. Patrick Dr., and sections of Park Ave. and Garrett Ln.; Idlewild Dr. and Ciera Dr. are targeted for restoration on or before Oct. 7.

It’s important to note that there may be some instances where access to the customer’s home is compromised, or the equipment in a particular home is damaged. Comcast will need to address these situations on an individual basis.

As a reminder, emergency management procedures dictate that power must be restored first and Comcast must receive clearance that it is safe for our crews to begin restoration work.