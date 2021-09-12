Comcast’s Xfinity WiFi Vans Now Stationed in Houma to Get Community Back Online

To help those impacted by Hurricane Ida stay in touch with family and friends and get important updates, Comcast has brought its mobile Xfinity WiFi vans to Houma. Residents who are in range of the vans will have free internet access.

The service is available for anyone to use, including non-Xfinity customers.

The van is located in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart Supercenter, 1633 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Houma. Hours of Operation are Monday–Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 4 p.m.