Come out for the no-cost Health & Wellness Event this February

January 14, 2024
The Louisiana Department of Health will host a Health & Wellness Event on February 21, 2024 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Dulac Community Center. The event will include no-cost health screenings, including the Terrebonne General Health Systems Mobile CARE Clinic.
Be sure to arrive early– the first 50 people fo receive a vaccine will get a $20 Rouses Gift Check! The Health & Wellness Event will include the following:
  • Free COVID home test kits and COVID information
  • STI screening and resources
  • Behavioral health resources
  • Blood pressure screenings
  • CPR and Stop the Bleed demonstrations
  • TB screenings and resources
  • Opioid and Narcan information
  • Flu and COVID vaccinations
  • Nurse Family Partnership resources
  • Terrebonne General Health System Mobile CARE Clinic onsite to provide additional free screenings

 

For more information, please call (985) 857-3601.

Isabelle Pinto
