Come out for the no-cost Health & Wellness Event this February

Winter Weather Advisory in Effect from 6 PM Monday to 6 AM TuesdayJanuary 14, 2024
The Louisiana Department of Health will host a Health & Wellness Event on February 21, 2024 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Dulac Community Center. The event will include no-cost health screenings, including the Terrebonne General Health Systems Mobile CARE Clinic.
Be sure to arrive early– the first 50 people fo receive a vaccine will get a $20 Rouses Gift Check! The Health & Wellness Event will include the following:
- Free COVID home test kits and COVID information
- STI screening and resources
- Behavioral health resources
- Blood pressure screenings
- CPR and Stop the Bleed demonstrations
- TB screenings and resources
- Opioid and Narcan information
- Flu and COVID vaccinations
- Nurse Family Partnership resources
- Terrebonne General Health System Mobile CARE Clinic onsite to provide additional free screenings
For more information, please call (985) 857-3601.