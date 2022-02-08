“Comfort My People”: Bishop Fabre shares a message with our Diocese on his appointment

Today, Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 12 noon in Rome, our Holy Father Pope Francis named me the fifth archbishop of the Archdiocese of Louisville. This news of my appointment came as a surprise to me, as l imagine it is now a surprise for many of you.

However, I want to take this opportunity to pledge my support and gratitude to Pope Francis who has called me to undertake the ministry of Archbishop of Louisville. I am humbled by this appointment and as I have served you, the good people of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, I pledge to serve the good people of Louisville.

I also want to take this opportunity to thank the people of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. To all the priests, permanent deacons, consecrated religious, seminarians and all the people of Houma-Thibodaux, I express my deep, deep gratitude for our life together here in south Louisiana, which has been my home for the past eight-and-a-half years. I love the people of this diocese because Houma-Thibodaux has become my home and you have become my family. I have been incredibly happy and fulfilled as Bishop of Houma-Thibodaux. I am grateful for the love, support, and kindness you have shown to me during my episcopal ministry in south Louisiana. I pray that our providential God will continue to bless the Church of Houma-Thibodaux.

As soon as I heard the news, my heart was flooded with emotions and with questions. I’m sure you have questions, such as, who will be the next bishop in Houma-Thibodaux?’ At this moment, the answer to that question is unknown, as is the exact date when we will find out. Our diocesan officials will provide you details regarding the process, including how our College of Consultors will select the diocesan administrator who will lead the diocese until my successor is installed.

When first ordained a Bishop, I chose as my episcopal motto, “Comfort my people,” from the prophet Isaiah. (cf. Isaiah 40:1). These words are dear to my heart because they capture what I have always desired to do as a Bishop, as a pastor of souls. I sincerely believe our Lord is communicating these words to His people right now. And as a shepherd, I have seen great suffering among God’s holy people. This past August, the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux and communities throughout south Louisiana were utterly devastated by Hurricane Ida, the most powerful storm of its kind to ever make landfall in Louisiana. I would be remiss if I did not remind our nation of the many challenges that remain as a result of Hurricane Ida. While the presbyterate and the people of Houma-Thibodaux will always be in my heart, I pledge to serve the Archdiocese of Louisville with the same fervor and commitment.

As you hear the news of my move to Louisville, I ask you to pray with me this prayer from St. Augustine, “as we prepare to depart from one another, let us not depart from the Lord.” At this point in the history of this wonderful diocese, let us trust in the Lord and again pledge to serve him by serving one another. God will never ask us to endure anything alone. As I celebrate my final weeks of ministry with you, I pledge my prayers for all of you as I ask your kind prayers for me

May God’s peace be with you.

You can view both press conferences that were held today here:

FAQ For our Diocese

1. When is Bishop Fabre leaving?

Bishop Fabre will be installed as the Archbishop of Louisville on March 30, 2022. He will depart Houma-Thibodaux around a week before that date, around March 23.

2. When will we get a new bishop?

The process of getting a new bishop can often take eight months or more from the time a diocese becomes vacant. For us, that process will begin on March 30, when Bishop Fabre is installed as Archbishop of Louisville. As an example, the time between Bishop Boudreaux to Bishop Jarrell was four months, between Bishop Jarrell and Bishop Jacobs was 11 months, and between Bishop Jacobs and Bishop Fabre was 2 months.

3. What will happen until he leaves?

Bishop Fabre remains with us as diocesan administrator. He will work to ensure a smooth transition from the time of his departure until the announcement of his successor. Our diocesan staff and priests will continue to minister to ensure the continued functioning of the Diocese.

4. Who will run the Diocese after he leaves?

Bishop Fabre will remain as diocesan administrator until March 30. At that time, the College of Consultors will meet to begin the process of electing a new diocesan administrator from among the priests of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. This administrator possesses the faculties of a Bishop and, in collaboration with diocesan

staff and officials, will ensure the continued work of the diocese.

5. What about Hurricane Ida recovery? Will this change anything?

This appointment doesn’t affect anything about the recovery process from Hurricane Ida. The Recovery Task Force remains in place, and all recovery efforts can continue as normal.

6. Why did they take Bishop Fabre from us?

It’s hard to lose a bishop, especially as the news often comes suddenly and unexpectedly. Although it can bring up many emotions, this is a recognition of the gift that Bishop Fabre is to the Church as a whole. We have been blessed by his episcopal ministry and remain grateful for all he has done, and he now has the opportunity to continue to minister in new areas. We trust that just as God has provided us with the gift of Bishop Fabre, so He will provide as we move forward.

7. How do we get a new bishop?

The process of getting a new bishop can often takes eight months or more. The process involves consultation and discussion as to what candidate would be the best fit for the particular diocese.