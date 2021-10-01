Commissioner Donelon and Councilmember Branigan Create Resource Centers for Hurricane Ida Relief

The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) and Kenner Councilman George Branigan are creating two temporary LDI resource centers to help constituents after Hurricane Ida.

Trained specialists from LDI’s Office of Consumer Advocacy will help constituents understand their insurance policies, assist them with filing complaints through LDI and answer general insurance questions.

The LDI resource centers will operate from convenient locations in Kenner next Wednesday and Thursday. The Louisiana Department of Insurance asks that all participating constituents bring copies of their insurance policies with them to the meetings. Masks are required at all LDI resource centers.

“We are here for the people of Louisiana,” Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said. “Bring your policies and bring your questions. We’re ready to help.”

Check the LDI Event Calendar, Facebook (Louisiana Department of Insurance) and Twitter (@LAInsuranceDept) accounts for updates on insurance assistance in affected areas.

Consumers can also call the LDI for assistance at 1-800-259-5300 or file a complaint at www.ldi.la.gov/complaints.

What: Insurance Information for Residents Affected by Hurricane Ida

When: Wednesday, Oct. 6, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 7, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Council on Aging building, 624 Williams Blvd., Kenner, LA (Wednesday)

Macy’s building at the Esplanade Mall, Kenner, LA (Thursday)