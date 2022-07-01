Commissioner Donelon announces extension for Hurricane Ida Mediation Program

Louisiana’s Hurricane Ida Mediation Program is being extended through December 31, 2022, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon announced today.

“Policyholders and insurers who are struggling to resolve outstanding Hurricane Ida claims should strongly consider mediation,” said Commissioner Donelon. “I am hopeful this extension will help Louisianans settle their disputes in a positive manner.”

The voluntary Hurricane Ida Mediation Program, which is open to authorized property and casualty insurers and surplus lines insurers, was created to facilitate the mediation of disputes between policyholders and insurers for residential insurance claims of up to $50,000. Mediation can be requested by either party.

The two mediation providers, Perry Dampf Dispute Solutions in Baton Rouge and Mediation & Arbitration Professional Systems (MAPS) in Metairie, will continue providing the service for a flat fee of $600.

Policyholders may have an attorney or other representative participate in the mediation if they give those names to the mediator in advance. Both insurers and policyholders are free to bring adjusters, appraisers, contractors or other knowledgeable individuals to the mediation.

Full details of the program are available in Bulletin 2021-08.