Commissioner Donelon Reminds Policyholders About the Importance of Flood Insurance

Rotary Centennial Plaza project sees big progress, completion expected by mid-summer 2023
June 7, 2023
Explore Houma and Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce to host “Parrot Head Party”
June 7, 2023

Aerial top view of Flooded rice paddies and the village, View from above shot by drone

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is urging home and business owners to consider purchasing a flood insurance policy before we reach peak hurricane season. Property insurance policies typically do not include coverage for flood damage, so policyholders will need a separate policy to be covered.

“We’ve learned tough and expensive lessons in recent years due to Mother Nature and the frequency of severe weather all across Louisiana,” said Commissioner Donelon. “Flood insurance is essential to recovering fully after a flood, and we know it doesn’t take a named storm to bring torrential rains to our neighborhoods.”

As of April 30, the total number of NFIP policies in effect in Louisiana was nearly 445,000, which is a 3.6% reduction since year-end 2017. Flood insurance policies can be purchased through private insurers or the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). There is typically a 30-day waiting period for a flood insurance policy to take effect. The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) does not regulate the NFIP or approve its rates.


“The availability and affordability of flood insurance is vital to those in our state,” said Commissioner Donelon. “Despite the increases we are seeing under Risk Rating 2.0, the NFIP’s rates are still significantly subsidized, so I urge all Louisiana property owners to take steps to safeguard your property by accessing the National Flood Insurance Program.”

To find more information or purchase a flood policy, visit www.floodsmart.gov or contact an agent .

Isabelle Gareis
Isabelle Gareis

Related posts

June 7, 2023

New data shows Louisiana is losing college grads to Texas and other states

Read more