Commissioner Donelon Reminds Policyholders About the Importance of Flood Insurance

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is urging home and business owners to consider purchasing a flood insurance policy before we reach peak hurricane season. Property insurance policies typically do not include coverage for flood damage, so policyholders will need a separate policy to be covered.

“We’ve learned tough and expensive lessons in recent years due to Mother Nature and the frequency of severe weather all across Louisiana,” said Commissioner Donelon. “Flood insurance is essential to recovering fully after a flood, and we know it doesn’t take a named storm to bring torrential rains to our neighborhoods.”

As of April 30, the total number of NFIP policies in effect in Louisiana was nearly 445,000, which is a 3.6% reduction since year-end 2017. Flood insurance policies can be purchased through private insurers or the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). There is typically a 30-day waiting period for a flood insurance policy to take effect. The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) does not regulate the NFIP or approve its rates.

“The availability and affordability of flood insurance is vital to those in our state,” said Commissioner Donelon. “Despite the increases we are seeing under Risk Rating 2.0, the NFIP’s rates are still significantly subsidized, so I urge all Louisiana property owners to take steps to safeguard your property by accessing the National Flood Insurance Program.”

To find more information or purchase a flood policy, visit www.floodsmart.gov or contact an agent .