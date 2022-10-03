Commissioner Donelon Thanks Legislature for Passing Catastrophe Reform Package to Protect Policyholders

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon recently sent members of the Louisiana State Legislature a letter thanking them for working alongside the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) to pass several new laws that will strengthen the state’s insurance market and improve policyholders’ experience during the claims process.

In a joint effort between the LDI and state lawmakers, several measures were enacted during the 2022 Legislative Session to strengthen Louisiana’s insurance market. This legislative package includes initiatives that address ongoing challenges from the last several hurricanes while establishing protections designed to help policyholders in the future.

“Strengthening protections for policyholders was a top priority for me during the regular session, and I appreciate that it was for the Legislature as well,” Commissioner Donelon said. “These new laws will help every policyholder and make a big difference for Louisianans, especially in the aftermath of hurricanes and other events.”

The legislative package includes new laws that increase the minimum capital and surplus requirements for residential property insurance companies; create a grant program for residents to cover the cost of replacing or retrofitting roofs with more robust construction standards; establish an insurer incentive program to attract more companies to the state; and more.

To read Commissioner Donelon’s letter, click here. The two news articles mentioned in the letter can be found here (Insurance Business) and here (Artemis).