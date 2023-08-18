Commissioner Donelon Urges Policyholders to Prepare for the Peak of Hurricane Season

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is reminding residents to be prepared as we approach the peak of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), September 10 is the peak of the hurricane season.

NOAA meteorologists are now calling for an above-average season with 14 to 21 named storms and six to 11 hurricanes. Of those, two to five could become major hurricanes. Forecasters predict Louisiana has a 44% chance of a tropical storm or hurricane making landfall this year and a 17% chance for a major hurricane doing so.

“Though forecasters are now calling for an active hurricane season, it only takes one storm to cause major damage to a community,” Commissioner Donelon said. “I urge policyholders to take the time to prepare their homes and review their insurance coverages now so they can avoid the rush if a storm enters the Gulf of Mexico.”

The LDI recommends following these four steps to prepare for hurricane season:

Get flood insurance. Flood damage resulting from heavy rain or storm surge is not a covered peril in standard homeowners policies, and there is typically a 30-day waiting period before a flood insurance policy takes effect. For information on a subsidized National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policy, contact an agent or visit www.floodsmart.gov.

Review your insurance coverages. Named storm and hurricane deductibles typically run 2% to 5% of the insured property value with one-third of homeowner policies having a 5% named storm deductible. If a home has an insured value of $200,000 with a 5% hurricane deductible, the policyholder will pay $10,000 out of pocket before insurance coverage takes effect after a named storm. Details of these deductibles are listed on the declarations page of your policy.

Update your home inventory. You can use your phone to take pictures or video of the items in your home. Having a record of your possessions will make the claims process easier and quicker in the event of property damage or loss. Include identifying information such as brand name and serial number if available. The NAIC Home Inventory App makes it easy for you to create a record of your belongings. The app allows users to upload and export photos, find disaster preparation advice and review information about filing a claim. The NAIC Home Inventory App is available for download in the App Store and Google Play.

Make an evacuation plan. Have copies of your policies, as well as your agent and insurance company’s contact information, ready to go in case of an emergency evacuation. This will enable you to start the claims process as soon as possible if your home is damaged in the storm.