Commodities Distribution Scheduled for Terrebonne Parish

The Needy Family Assistance Program will host a commodities distribution on Tuesday, March 22, at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center, located at 346 Civic Center Blvd.

The program will be distributing non-perishable items to families in need. The drive through distribution will take place in Parking Lot B.

NFAP provides USDA staples to eligible households on a quarterly basis. The staples are distributed at several locations throughout Terrebonne Parish. Applications are taken on an on-going basis prior to distribution.

For more information on the Needy Family Assistance Program and how to receive additional assistance, call (985) 850-4657.