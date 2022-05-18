Community Foundation of Acadiana Continues National Search for Chief Executive Officer

The Community Foundation of Acadiana (CFA) continues its national search for its next Chief Executive Officer. CFA engaged Pinson & Associates and Emergent Method – two Louisiana-based consulting firms – to coordinate the executive search and hiring process.

“The Community Foundation of Acadiana is excited about connecting with candidates who are passionate about creating strategic opportunities and expanding our philanthropic efforts in the communities we serve,” said Donald Washington, Chair of the CEO Selection Committee. “Our next CEO will be essential to promote CFA’s work, develop relationships with our community and stakeholders, and lead our team in the mission to serve all eight parishes within the Acadiana region.”

The CFA Chief Executive Officer leads the foundation’s efforts to develop strategic relationships, works with community stakeholders, promotes awareness of the organization, leads fundraising efforts, participates in community events, and leads the foundation’s daily operations. The CEO is tasked with this work and developing a strategic-minded organizational infrastructure.

CFA is a well-respected philanthropic organization within South Louisiana’s Acadiana region; the organization is directly responsible for the distribution of $175 million in grant funding and attaining over $200 million in assets since 2000. CFA is recognized amongst the top 100 U.S. community foundations.

For more information about the position, click here. Candidates should submit a resume with a cover letter and references to cfa@emergentmethod.com. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.