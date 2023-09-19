Community raises thousands of dollars in donations in support of Waylon Thibodeaux at this weekend’s Benefit Concert

The Houma community recently hosted an extraordinarily successful Benefit Concert this past weekend for Cajun fiddler Waylon Thibodeaux, raising thousands of dollars in donations after the local musician had two priceless fiddles stolen from him while traveling.

“Our Benefit Concert went incredibly well,” said Bryan Bunn, one of the organizers of the event and a friend of Thibodeaux’s. “We had amazing participation from local musicians, and it was incredible to see how many came out and jammed in support of Waylon. The crowd was wonderful, and we were able to raise lots of money to replace Waylon’s fiddles.”

Organizers raised several thousand dollars in donations from local businesses such as South Louisiana Bank, HDDC, and more, as well as numerous contributions from those in the crowd. The event also featured a silent auction, which included an accordion donated by Nonc Nu and Da Wild Matou’s Mike Collins, two donated guitars, and more, raising several more thousand dollars for Waylon.

“We are very close to being able to replace Waylon’s fiddles, if not actually there yet,” chuckled Bunn. “We are so happy with how the event went and it was great to see the community’s support for Waylon.”

All photos courtesy of Misty Leigh McElroy.