Company Canal Bridge in Bourg to close until 2024

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced the upcoming closure of the Company Canal Bridge, near the intersection of LA 24 and LA 316, in Bourg.

The bridge will be closed beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 until Summer 2024, as part of the nearly $28 million bridge replacement project.

Crews will be removing the existing bridge and constructing a new bridge.

Alternate routes:

· LA 24 Eastbound will be detoured to LA 56, then east to LA 58, then east to LA 55, and north onto LA 24.

· LA 24 Westbound will be detoured to LA 55, then south to LA 58, then west to LA 56, before west onto LA 24.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds all drivers to travel with caution near work zones. Please be aware of crews and their equipment.

For the latest traffic information, visit 511la.org or call 511.