Completion of Lafourche-Terrebonne Scenic Overlook Project celebrated with ribbon cutting

Friends of Bayou Lafourche recently celebrated the completion of the Lafourche-Terrebonne Scenic Overlook Project at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Raceland. Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson and the Lafourche Parish Council recently prioritized the Lafourche-Terrebonne Scenic Overlook Project, recognizing the need to utilize the the space, and to complete the project after sitting dormant for several years.
Through a collaboration with the Lafourche Parish Government, Friends of Bayou Lafourche, Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), and Creole Classic Fishing Tournament, the project came to fruition. Including off-street parking, an overlook pier, a floating dock, and picnic tables, the Lafourche-Terrebonne Scenic Overlook Project located on Hwy 1 just below Hwy 90 in Raceland.