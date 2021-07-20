Concealed carry bill fails in Senate veto override session

Over $1 million stolen from Unemployment Funds; Thibodaux resident arrested in connection
July 20, 2021
Man Wanted in Terrebonne Parish Found with Guns and Drugs in Lafourche in Joint Investigation
July 20, 2021

A bill to allow for concealed carry of guns without a permit didn’t pick up enough votes in the Louisiana Senate to make it through the state Legislature’s first-ever veto override session.



The bill failed on a 23-15 vote; it needed 26 votes for the override of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto to move to the House — where it needed another 70 votes for a successful override.

Two Republicans, Sens. Patrick Connick of Marrero and Louie Bernard of Natchitoches, voted against the override. All the Senate Democrats voted against overriding it.



STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

OCTOBER 14, 2018, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA - Louisiana State Capitol, Baton Rouge, Louisiana at dusk

July 20, 2021

State Senate votes to override veto of transgender sports bill

Read more