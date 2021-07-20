Concealed carry bill fails in Senate veto override session

A bill to allow for concealed carry of guns without a permit didn’t pick up enough votes in the Louisiana Senate to make it through the state Legislature’s first-ever veto override session.

The bill failed on a 23-15 vote; it needed 26 votes for the override of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto to move to the House — where it needed another 70 votes for a successful override.

Two Republicans, Sens. Patrick Connick of Marrero and Louie Bernard of Natchitoches, voted against the override. All the Senate Democrats voted against overriding it.