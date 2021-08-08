Concealed Handgun Course Slated for August 28 at LPSO Shooting Range

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced a Concealed Handgun Training Course will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the LPSO Shooting Range Facility located at 3451 Highway 182 in Raceland. The class will begin at 8:00 a.m. and last until approximately 5:00 p.m. with a break for lunch. The actual ending time will vary due to class size.

The course will include the following:

One hour of instruction on handgun nomenclature and safe handling procedures of a revolver and semi-automatic pistol.

One hour of instruction on ammunition knowledge and fundamentals of pistol shooting.

Three hours of instruction on the use of deadly force and conflict resolution. (Includes a review of R.S. 14:18 through 14:22 and which may include a review of any other laws relating to the use of deadly force)

One hour of instruction on handgun shooting positions.

One hour of instruction on child access prevention.

Two hours of actual live range fire and proper handgun cleaning procedures. Live range fire shall include 12 rounds each at 5 feet, 10 feet, and 15 feet for a total of 36 rounds.

Must perform at least one safe reload of the handgun at each distance.

Must score 100% hits within the silhouette portion of an NRA B-27 type silhouette target with 36 rounds.

Participants will need to bring a handgun in good working condition, 50 rounds of ammunition for that handgun, eye protection (sunglasses or eyeglasses are sufficient), and ear protection (muffs or plugs). All individuals must wear a mask or face covering while in the classroom or the range office. Masks or face coverings are not required on the pistol ranges for those adhering to proper physical distancing.

The cost for the course is $110, and a special rate of $55 is offered for seniors (ages 60+). Online registration is required in advance due to limited class size. This course is a pre-requisite for those applying for a Concealed Handgun Permit from the State of Louisiana. Go to LPSO.net/classes to register for this course online. For more information, please contact Lieutenant Kevin Johnson at (985) 449-4481 or by email at kevin-johnson@lpso.net.