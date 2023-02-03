Congratulations to MacDonell United Methodist Children Services the 2022 Non-Profit of the Year!

The Houma Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce awarded MacDonell United Methodist Children Services as the 2022 Non-Profit of the Year! This award is given to an organization that has provided outstanding service to Terrebonne Parish, has demonstrated sound management practices, and has exceptional leadership.

“Receiving this award acknowledges all of the hard work our staff dedicates to the children, and the mission that we serve. Our staff does everything that we can to provide a home for these children. When they are sick and need to go to the doctor, a staff member takes them. When they want to participate in extracurricular activities, a staff member takes them. When we evacuated for Ida, we left together. We are a family, and we provide a safety net, and everyday roles of a traditional family,” said Kevin Champagne Executive Director of MacDonell United Methodist Children Services. “We couldn’t do what we do without the community. We want to thank our community who support us so generously.”

This year MacDonell United Methodist Children Services is merging with Options for Independence, as their CEO is retiring. “Options for Independence actually has a very similar mission, and this merger is another way for us to continue our mission and serve local families and children,” Champagne added.

MacDonell United Methodist Children Services has been a chamber member for over 27 years and Champagne serves on the Chamber Board of Directors and chairs the Government Activities Committee.

The non-profit was established in 1919 as a school for girls and has evolved to serve both boys and girls as well as expanded by adding five buildings to serve indigenous population. From 1953 to the present, this nonprofit began helping children who came from broken homes or were “dependent or neglected.” They serve residents who have had multiple foster home placements and require more care than a foster family can provide.

Under the current leadership, the organization has expanded its services to include the population of foster children who are “aging” out of foster care. Realizing the negative impact that this has on young adults and the community, the nonprofit was awarded a $386,640 grant to renovate an existing building on the campus which created ten semi-private apartments for youth who are aging out of foster care. The goal of this program is to assist the youth’s transition to independent living and adulthood. From the beginning this nonprofit has been a place of learning, nurturing, and hope and served countless children and young adults throughout the years.