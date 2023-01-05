Congratulations to the Lafourche Parish School District 2022 – 2023 Parish Students of the Year!

At last night’s Lafourche Parish School District monthly school board meeting, the 2022 – 2023 School Students of the Year were recognized, and the 2022 – 2023 Parish Students of the Year were announced. One student from each public school in the parish was selected to represent their respective school as Student of the Year. Each of these students were commended, and awarded for their accomplishments.

Following this recognition, one elementary school student, one middle school student, and one high school student was selected from all the nominees and recognized as the 2022- 2023 Parish Students of the Year.

Congratulations to the following students for being selected!

Lafourche Parish Elementary School Student of the Year – Galliano Elementary School – Kierstyn Hebert

Lafourche Parish Middle School Student of Year- Lockport Middle School- Blakely Falgoust

Lafourche Parish High School Student of the year- Thibodaux High School- Kate Clement