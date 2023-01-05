Congratulations to the Lafourche Parish School District 2022 – 2023 Parish Students of the Year!

Market at the Marina this Saturday, January 7
January 5, 2023
Local Cajun dance lessons beginning tomorrow 
January 5, 2023

At last night’s Lafourche Parish School District monthly school board meeting, the 2022 – 2023 School Students of the Year were recognized, and the 2022 – 2023 Parish Students of the Year were announced. One student from each public school in the parish was selected to represent their respective school as Student of the Year. Each of these students were commended, and awarded for their accomplishments.


Following this recognition, one elementary school student, one middle school student, and one high school student was selected from all the nominees and recognized as the 2022- 2023 Parish Students of the Year.

Congratulations to the following students for being selected!

Lafourche Parish Elementary School Student of the Year – Galliano Elementary School – Kierstyn Hebert


Lafourche Parish Elementary School Student of the Year – Galliano Elementary School – Kierstyn Hebert pictured with Jarod Martin Superintendent of Lafourche Parish School District.

Lafourche Parish Middle School Student of Year- Lockport Middle School- Blakely Falgoust

Lafourche Parish Middle School Student of Year- Lockport Middle School- Blakely Falgoust pictured with Jarod Martin Superintendent of Lafourche Parish School District.

Lafourche Parish High School Student of the year- Thibodaux High School- Kate Clement


Lafourche Parish High School Student of the year- Thibodaux High School- Kate Clement pictured with Jarod Martin Superintendent of Lafourche Parish School District.

Bonnie Rushing
Bonnie Rushing

Related posts

January 4, 2023

Online public comment portal reopens for Louisiana Early Learning and Development Standards

Read more