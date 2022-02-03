Congratulations to Two E.D. White Seniors for Signing Letters of Intent!

Man Found Guilty of Attempted Murder of Thibodaux Water Plant WorkerFebruary 3, 2022
Flash Flood Warning in effect!February 3, 2022
Two E. D. White Catholic High School seniors signed letters of intent to baseball at the university level. Dylan Fabregas signed with St. Edward’s University, and Ethan Lee signed with Nicholls State University. The Fans of EDW Baseball social media post read, “Such a great day for these two young men!” The seniors were joined by family, friends, class mates, team mates as they celebrated the occasion.
Ethan Lee signs with Nicholls State University.
Dylan Fabregas signs with St. Edward’s University.