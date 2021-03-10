Congress approves $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill

Congress has approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

The 628-page bill passed the House today on a party-line vote of 220-211. No Republicans voted in favor. One Democrat voted against the bill, Rep. Jared Golden of Maine.

It will now head to President Joe Biden’s desk for signature. He is expected to sign the document by Friday afternoon.

The landmark bill provides up to $1,400 direct payments to most Americans, a $300 federal boost to weekly jobless benefits, an expansion of the child tax credit of up to $3,600 per child and $350 billion in state and local aid, as well as billions of dollars for K-12 schools to help students return to the classroom, to assist small businesses hard-hit by the pandemic and for vaccine research, development and distribution.