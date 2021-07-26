Congressman Clay Higgins, wife battle COVID for second time

Congressman Clay Higgins announced on social media that he, his wife, Becca, and their son have tested positive for COVID. He said this is the second time he and his wife have tested positive for the virus.

“I have COVID, Becca has COVID, my son has COVID. Becca and I had COVID before, early on, in January 2020, before the world really knew what it was. So, this is our second experience with the CCP biological attack weaponized virus… and this episode is far more challenging. It has required all of my devoted energy.

“We are all under excellent care, and our prognosis is positive. We are very healthy generally speaking, and our treatment of any health concern always encompasses western, eastern, and holistic variables.”

Congressman Higgins represents Louisiana’a 3rd Congressional District.