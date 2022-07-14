Congressman Scalise, “Democrats have no one to blame but themselves for record inflation”

From the desk of Congressman Steve Scalise:

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) joined Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), Congressman Steve Womack (R-Ark.), and Congressman Bill Huizenga (R-Mich.) at this week’s leadership press conference to discuss how Democrats’ big government socialist agenda has led to the worst inflation numbers in 41 years. Whip Scalise slammed President Biden for traveling to Saudi Arabia to beg OPEC countries for oil instead of turning to American producers for domestic energy production. Additionally, Whip Scalise urged President Biden to end his war on American energy, take responsibility for his inflationary policies and extremist climate agenda, and work with House Republicans to reverse Democrats’ self-made crises.

On inflation reaching a 41-year high:

“Another week, and we’ve seen even more dismal numbers. When we look at the 40-year worst inflation numbers. You know, 9.1 percent – what does that really mean? What that means is that families are paying more for everything they buy when they go to the grocery store. They’re paying 10, 15 percent more if they can find the things they’re looking for, as [Conference Chair Stefanik] talked about. You can’t even find baby formula at most stores you go to, or there’s a limit on how much under [President] Biden’s failed agenda.”

On hardworking families feeling the pain at the pump:

“If you try to go to the gas station – you might need to fill up your car, and maybe you can’t make it because gas prices are so high – more than double than when [President] Biden took office. That is a kick to the gut to low and middle-income families. They are the ones hit the hardest by these policies, and these are [President] Biden’s policies. Everybody knows it. If you don’t wonder where the problem really lies, just look at what [President] Biden says.”

On Democrats’ costly self-made crises:

“Every week, he’s trying to blame somebody different. If it really was Vladimir Putin’s fault, then it would have been Putin’s fault two months ago, and three months ago, and one week ago, but that’s not where [President] Biden is. He tried blaming Putin, and he tried blaming the oil companies. He actually blamed it on COVID at one point. Then he said it’s the refineries. Then he blamed local gas stations. The one thing he hasn’t done is looked in the mirror and [blamed] himself.”

On President Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia to beg for more foreign oil production:

“[President] Biden is on his way to Saudi Arabia to beg them to produce more oil. Well, he went all the way to France to be told by France’s leader that Saudi Arabia [didn’t] have enough oil to meet the needs of America. And in fact, Saudi [Arabia] is a cartel. They’re a member of OPEC. He was begging Putin for more oil. He’s going to be begging Iran and other tyrannical dictators for more oil when we have everything we need here.”

On President Biden choosing not to invest in American energy production:

“He could just go to Port Fourchon in my district, in the deep waters of the Gulf of Mexico, where there are vast reserves that cannot be produced because he won’t give permits to exercise leases. People can’t even produce the wells that they have because [President] Biden said no to American energy. He hasn’t said no to all energy.

“He’s okay with foreign countries producing energy at a higher carbon emission [rate], by the way, if you’re concerned about carbon footprint. And what’s the carbon footprint of the 11,000 plus miles he’s flying on Air Force One to go beg [Saudi Arabia] to produce more oil? He could save all of that jet fuel. There are no solar panels on Air Force One. It’s jet fuel he’s using [and] it’s very expensive.”

On Democrats refusing to work with Republicans to reverse their self-made crises:

“But, he’s the one who raised these prices. He’s the reason we have this record high inflation, and he won’t reverse course. [President] Biden will not work with House Republicans to fix these problems. And we’ve laid out a series of solutions, and he won’t meet with us. Look at the agenda this week. Look at the agenda before we left for July 4th. They won’t bring any bills to solve any of these problems.

“There’s a border crisis going on in our country. And it’s so bad that it’s created a fentanyl crisis that is killing tens of thousands of people. One hundred thousand young people died last year from drug overdoses, mostly by fentanyl, which is made in China [and] coming across our southern border because [President] Biden turned our border over to drug cartels, and he won’t work with us to fix that.”

On dismal approval numbers for Democrats:

“That’s why when you look at polling that just came out today, 64 percent of Democrats don’t want Joe Biden to be the Democrat nominee for President in 2024. They’re running away from him. But they won’t work with us to fix these problems. And that’s where Speaker Pelosi has failed because she continues to double down on the far-left agenda, using the House Floor to carry out a real far-left, radical socialist agenda rather than working with us to solve real problems that are hurting [and] crushing hardworking, low-income families.

“So, we stand ready to fix these problems. When we’re in the majority, we will work to fix these problems. But in the meantime, we’re going to continue to call on [President] Biden to meet his promise to do better, and he’s failed the American people at that. And unfortunately, they’re the ones who are paying the price.”