Congressman Steve Scalise diagnosed with blood cancer

Republican U.S. House Majority leader Steve Scalise shared on Tuesday he has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a common form of blood cancer, and expects to continue to work while undergoing treatment.

“After a few days of not feeling like myself this past week, I had some blood work done. The results uncovered some irregularities and after undergoing additional tests, I was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a very treatable blood cancer,” Scalise said in a statement on Tuesday.

“I have now begun treatment, which will continue for the next several months. I expect to work through this period and intend to return to Washington, continuing my work as Majority Leader and serving the people of Louisiana’s First Congressional District,” Scalise said.

“I am incredibly grateful we were able to detect this early and that this cancer is treatable. I am thankful for my excellent medical team, and with the help of God, support of my family, friends, colleagues, and constituents, I will tackle this with the same strength and energy as I have tackled past challenges,” Scalise said.