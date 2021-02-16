Consolidated Waterworks asks customers to conserve water, stop dripping faucets

LDWF Warns of Potential Fish Kills Due to Freezing TempsFebruary 16, 2021
Teen booked with over 150 charges related to vehicle burglariesFebruary 16, 2021
Terrebonne Consolidated Waterworks District #1 is asking customers to turn off all unnecessary flows of water in their homes to help conserve water.
Customers dripping water from their faucets during the winter weather event is causing a shortage in supply of water to the city.
If you have broken pipes and do not know how to turn your water off, Waterworks is asking that you call 985-879-2495 for assistance. They are also asking that if you notice running water from external pipes at a home that isn’t yours, please call Waterworks as well to have it shut off.