Consolidated Waterworks asks customers to conserve water, stop dripping faucets

February 16, 2021

Terrebonne Consolidated Waterworks District #1 is asking customers to turn off all unnecessary flows of water in their homes to help conserve water.

Customers dripping water from their faucets during the winter weather event is causing a shortage in supply of water to the city.

If you have broken pipes and do not know how to turn your water off, Waterworks is asking that you call 985-879-2495 for assistance.  They are also asking that if you notice running water from external pipes at a home that isn’t yours, please call Waterworks as well to have it shut off.

Mary Ditch
