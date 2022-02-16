Construction of Elevated LA Hwy 1 is Underway

The South Lafourche Levee District announced that a portion of the levee south of Golden Meadow is being degraded to begin the construction of the LA 1 Elevated Highway. James Construction Group will be constructing the 300 linear feet of T-wall. This T-Wall, which is part of the LA 1 Elevated Highway project, will cross the existing 17 ft. levee.

Work on this T-Wall will begin this week and will be complete prior to the start of the upcoming Hurricane Season on June 1, 2022. The area will have an elevation of 21 ft. when finished.