Construction to repair intersection of Tunnel Blvd and St Charles St. in Houma to begin Friday

LA DOTD has announced they will begin construction to repair the major road damage at the intersection of Tunnel Blvd. and St. Charles Street in Houma.

The contractor will be saw cutting in the intersection of St Charles at E Tunnel on Friday August 9th. Work will begin at approximately 8:00 AM until approximately 2:00 PM weather permitting. Patching/Paving operations will be done on Saturday August 10th to avoid disrupting school traffic. Traffic will be diverted around the work area as needed. Please use caution and drive slowly through work zones.