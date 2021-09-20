Contact these local officials for temporary housing in Lafourche and Terrebonne

Lafourche Parish:

If you are a resident who requires temporary housing, whether you are a homeowner or renter, please call the EOC (985) 537-7603 to be placed on the list for temporary housing. The parish is currently working towards compiling a list of individuals who require emergency housing.

We will need the following when you call in.

*Address of the home you were living in during Hurricane Ida.

*A contact number to reach you at.

*The number of people in your household.

Due to the amount of calls, you may have to call multiple times.

For anyone having an issue calling in you can now fill out this form to be put on the list for emergency housing. If you called in already do not fill out this form.

Terrebonne Parish:

Terrebonne Parish residents are being asked to contact their local councilperson if they are in need of temporary housing. A list of council members, their contact information and a Terrebonne Parish district map can be found HERE.

More information from Councilman Darrin Guidry (District 6):

Do you live in Council District 6 and need temporary housing (a Travel Trailer)? If so, does your insurance not cover such housing? The La. Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) is providing approximately 1500 travel trailers to Terrebonne Parish to utilize as temporary shelters. Please send a private Facebook message to me, email me at dwguidry@tpcg.org or text me at (985) 688-6632 if you have such a need ASAP. Include:

1) your address prior to the storm,

2) the number in your family,

3) the length of time you will need temporary housing, and

4) your contact information.

You must be a homeowner or renter who is not able to return to your home or apartment for an extended period of time. Since GOHSEP is providing these travel trailers as shelter, you don’t need to qualify for FEMA aid to get a trailer. You will be allowed to utilize the trailers for 4 to 6 months to help get repairs done on your home. I am compiling a list in my district to assess the need and hopefully procure enough travel trailers to fill this need. If you are in need, it’s important you be on the list. If you know of someone in District 6 who qualifies, please share this with them. Thank you for your assistance in helping us help you through this trying time!