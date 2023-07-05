Cooper Life Fund Donates $17,000 to the Terrebonne General NICU

The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System was honored to receive a donation of $17,000 from the Cooper Life Fund. The annual Super Cooper 5K is hosted by John and Ashley Fontenot of the Cooper Life Fund and raises money for families of newborn infants with severe medical conditions admitted to Terrebonne General’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

The 17th annual Super Cooper 5k donation brings the cumulative contribution to $224,600. Over the last 17 years, all Super Cooper 5K proceeds have been donated to The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System to provide medical and social care needs to the families of infants admitted to Terrebonne General’s Level III NICU with severe medical conditions. A part of the donation enables The Foundation to gift these families care bags filled with diapers, wipes, and gas gift cards. Most recently, it allowed for purchasing a new Fetal Demise Cradle, which gives parents more time to grieve their loved ones.

“The Super Cooper 5K is a shining example of an event encouraging kids and adults alike to get moving and healthier, all for a worthy cause. Through our partnership, we have been able to affect the lives of many, and we look forward to continuing to do so for years to come,” said Phyllis Peoples, Terrebonne General Health System, President, and CEO.

John and Ashley Fontenot founded the Cooper Life Fund after their son, Cooper Fontenot, was born with a congenital heart defect called Transposition of the Great Vessels. Cooper spent many weeks in the hospital and endured several hours of open-heart surgery when he was only nine days old. Cooper is alive and well today because of advanced medical care and extensive cardiovascular research.

For more information on Terrebonne General Health System Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), please visit tghealthsystem.com.