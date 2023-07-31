Corps of Engineers holds Environmental Justice meeting for Morganza project in Houma

Representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, gave a presentation on the Morganza to The Gulf of Mexico Project during an Environmental Justice Outreach Meeting held at the Terrebonne Folklife Culture Center on July 19, 2023, in Houma, La.

This hurricane and storm damage risk reduction (HSDRR) project is being designed to reduce the risk of damage related to flooding for the 1% Annual Exceedance Probability (AEP) in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes where a deterioration of coastal march has led to an increased risk of inundation.

This environmental justice outreach effort was led by Regional Planning and Environmental Division South environmental justice specialists Andrew Perez and Quanita Kendrick, with district tribal liaison Brian Ostahowski providing part of the presentation.

Project managers Heather Briscoe and Army Capt. Ashley Bransom then described the overall project and its objectives and goals, including flood risk reduction, as well as the proposed borrow pits and access routes for two levee reaches A & F. The presentation included maps showing the proposed borrow pits and access routes and a discussion of potential impacts and mitigation measures. There was community representation at the meeting and Corps personnel received input from community members present in-person and in online attendance.

Environmental justice meetings are intended to ensure that residents in low-income and minority communities are proactively engaged in specific projects and can participate in project planning and design through participation in EJ-specific outreach meetings.

For more information about the Morganza to the Gulf of Mexico Project, visit the project webpage on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District website: https://www.mvn.usace.army.mil/About/Projects/Morganza-to-the-Gulf/