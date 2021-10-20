Corps of Engineers installs 30,000th blue roof after Hurricane Ida

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers installed the 30,000th blue roof Monday as part of its Operation Blue Roof emergency response for Hurricane Ida.

“I’m so proud of the team’s incredible efforts in this mission,” said USACE Hurricane Ida Response Team Commander Col. Zachary Miller. “We continue to work closely with our contractors and the public to ensure the remaining roofs are installed as quickly as possible.”

Today marks the 42nd day since USACE launched Operation Blue Roof to provide residents affected by Hurricane Ida with temporary roofing protection. USACE estimates around 4,700 valid install requests remain.

The deadline to apply for a blue roof EXPIRED Oct. 15. The program offered homeowners free, durable, fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until permanent repairs could be made. A goal of the program was to help reduce temporary housing costs for homeowners and renters by allowing residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm.

To cancel a request, residents may send an email to roe-cancel@usace.army.mil, call customer service toll-free at 888-Roof BLU (888-766-3258) or visit Blueroof.us. To report quality concerns, residents may call the customer service line.

