Coteau Volunteer Fire Department rescues man out of vehicle in water

On March 25, 2021 at 10:14 a.m., Coteau Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Hwy 182 between Coteau Rd and the round-a-bout for a vehicle in the water with a subject still inside the vehicle.

Arriving units located a truck and trailer in the water with a male occupant still inside the vehicle. The occupant was not injured, but needed assistance to exit the vehicle. CFD personnel extended a ladder to the vehicle. One firefighter donned a set of waders and entered the water to assist the occupant with exiting his vehicle onto the ladder. The occupant of the vehicle then crawled his way onto ladder and crawled to the safety of the shoulder of the roadway.

CFD would like to thank TPSO, LSP, and Acadian Ambulance for their assistance.

(images from CFD social media)