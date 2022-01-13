Council Chair, Vice-Chair, and Various Board Vacancies Filled at Terrebonne Council Meeting

Congratulations to all appointed for the 2022 Terrebonne Parish Council Chair, Vice-Chair, boards, committees, and commissions!

Councilman Darrin Guidry (District 6) was elected for Council Chair for the second consecutive year with a five-fold vote and Councilwoman Jessica Domangue (District 5) was elected to the Council Vice-Chair seat.

Councilwoman Domangue said the fact that the council put their faith in her to be one of the leaders says a lot about the work that she puts in. She said it also shows that people know that she’s dependable, “I said that I’m going to work for the Parish, and I’m actually out there doing that. I don’t stop, but we made a promise to the people, and we’re actually fulfilling it,” she said. She also said that she and Guidry have a great working relationship and look forward to the year to come.

Guidry said he was shocked that he was nominated and he’s pleased to continue the job. He feels the council had confidence in knowing he’s going to be fair and work for the people. “I just feel honored that my fellow council people put that trust in me to do that and I look forward to working with all of my fellow council people,” he said.

“On behalf of the administration, I want to congratulate y’all and thank the council, you know, in these times, it’s so important that we work together, move forward for Terrebonne Parish,” Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove said. He also said it’s been great to work with Guidry again as chair and it’s also been great to work with the rest of the council, “These trying times, the Parish has really strived through hurricanes, through the COVID, and we’ve come out strong each time, and what a way to show the unity of this parish than getting together,” he said,” with that, I want to thank each and everyone up here and of course the administration. I want to thank my guys and gals in the department heads and employees of Terrebonne Parish for a job well done, and it’s far from over with, but we’re moving forward.”

The following were appointed at the most recent Terrebonne Parish Council meeting:

Coteau Fire Protection District Board : Mr. Robert Parr and Ms. Patricia Prestenbauch were reappointed.

Schriever Fire Protection District Board : Ms. Janette Schexnayder was appointed.

Fire Protection District No. 5 Board : Mr. Kurt Charpentier was reappointed.

Fire Protection District No. 6 Board : Mr. Kevin P. Belanger was reappointed.

Fire Protection District No. 7 Board : Mr. Marty Dupre and Mr. Bruce Wolf were reappointed and Mr. Thomas Horn was appointed.

Fire District No. 8 Board : Mr. Michael Anthony and Mr. Johnny L. Marks were reappointed.

Fire Protection District No. 10 Board : Ms. Regina Pierron was reappointed.

Houma Terrebonne Regional Planning Commission : Mr. Travion Smith was appointed.

Hospital Service No. 1 Board : Rev. Robert D. Ross was appointed.

Recreation District No. 2,3 : Mr. Bill Juneau was appointed.

The following vacancies are still available: