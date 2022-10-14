Council on Aging receives donation of drug deactivation pouches

The Office of the Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry donated drug deactivation pouches to the Terrebonne Parish Council on Aging in an effort to fight against the opioid epidemic. The office donated the pouches to the organization in September as a way to get prescription drugs out of the wrong hands.

“We found that 60 percent of opioid addicts start their addiction with someone else’s prescription,” reads a statement from the Office of the Louisiana Attorney General. “To prevent that from happening in your household, dispose of unused, unwanted, and expired prescription medication. Opioid abuse must end, and that is why Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is partnering with the Louisiana Ambulance Alliance to take action. We are committed to working together to combat opioid addiction, to learn safe practices for storing and disposing of all medications, to identify available resources for the treatment of addiction, and to put an end to drug abuse and addiction in our State.”

The pouches will be distributed to the elderly community in Terrebonne Parish and those who are most at risk. The Terrebonne Council on Aging is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing social services to individuals who are frail, and promoting independence and dignity.

For more information, visit the Terrebonne Council on Aging on Facebook.