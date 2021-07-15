Council recognizes Houma firefighters for lifesaving efforts in March fire

On Wednesday, the Terrebonne Parish Council recognized Captain Sheila Melancon, Fire Equipment Operator Stephen Hebert and Firefighter Hunter Hasler of the Houma Fire Department (HFD) for their lifesaving response to a mobile home fire in the Ashland North Subdivision in March.

Just after noon on March 19, Houma firefighters were dispatched as automatic aid to a structure fire in the 200 block of Santa Monica Drive in Ashland North. Houma Fire Engine 4 — the crew of Melancon, Hebert and Hasler — responds to that area to help Grand Caillou Fire Department respond to all fire-related emergencies, according to HFD.

The Houma Fire Department said neighbors advised firefighters that no one was home at the time of the fire; however, HFD members are trained to visually verify occupancy status regardless of the information provided. Hasler worked on extinguishing the fire and ventilating smoke and heat, and Melancon broke away to confirm the reports that the home was unoccupied, the department said.

During her search, Melancon found an unconscious female victim in a back bedroom who was barely breathing, according to HFD. She notified her crew and began evacuating the victim, Houma Fire said, and Hasler assisted Melancon during the rescue. The victim, identified as Tonya Daigle, was able to breathe on her own with little assistance before the ambulance transported her to a local hospital, according to Houma Fire.

One month later, Daigle, along with her daughter, met with the two firefighters who rescued her for a cup of coffee. “We were able to discuss fate, faith and friendship during our coffee break,” Melancon said.

For their team effort, Melancon, Hasler and Hebert — who was also on-scene assisting with essential functions outside of the fire — received a commendation during yesterday’s council meeting.

Councilman Carl Harding, a 20-year member of the Houma Fire Department, said he was “very, very proud” of the work the department has done since he left the fire service.

“You ladies and gentleman run into fires; y’all don’t run away from fires,” said Councilman Daniel Babin, who read the recognition aloud on behalf of the Council and the Parish President Gordon Dove Administration. “Y’all are our heroes.”

Feature photo from the Houma Fire Department’s Facebook page.