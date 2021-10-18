Councilman Dirk Guidry, Krewe of Themis donate pizza, grocery gift cards and more to families in Chauvin

The Krewe of Themis greeted residents affected by Hurricane Ida with free large pizzas, $100 grocery gift cards and household supplies on October 16 in Chauvin.

Soon after Ida’s destruction, Themis members began fundraising efforts to donate money and crucial supplies to victims. They raised $2,000 within the first hour, and after fellow New Orleanian do-gooder and Academy-Award-winning musician Jon Batiste posted about the Krewe’s efforts on social media, the donations grew exponentially.

Themis focused their efforts on communities hit hardest by Ida. And with collected funds, they donated $1,000 worth of pizzas, $100 Rouses gift cards and supplies to residents of affected parishes. A Krewe member connected Themis with Councilman Dirk Guidry, who donated an additional $2,000 and 40 pizzas from his restaurant Pizza Express.

For two hours on Saturday, people came in cars and on bicycles, scooters, golf carts and foot to form a three-mile line — the strong attendance required the help of local police, who redirected traffic near the event. Residents were pleasantly surprised by the generosity of Themis – one recipient thanked the Krewe for helping her stock her home with two months of groceries.

Themis awarded one gift card per household. And when out, Krewe members handed out $50 in cash per car, courtesy of Councilman Guidry’s additional donation that day. Even when gift cards and cash ran out, families at the end of the line had the opportunity to take home supplies.

“It went really well, and people were very appreciative,” said Krewe Vice President-Community Engagement Marcy Grant. “And now we have a blueprint for the next time a natural disaster comes.”

Cementing itself as a community-service oriented Krewe, Themis has no plans to slow down. Members will continue to raise money and support various groups, as done recently with a nearly $800 donation to The First 72+.

The Krewe of Themis promotes and fosters social justice in the New Orleans Metropolitan area communities and beyond. They are a group of diverse women, uniting to cultivate positivity and inclusion in our community throughout the year. Themis believe that feminism is strongest when women of all races and sexual orientations work together for the greater good.