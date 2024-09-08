Cournoyer Center for Music Performance to provide free music lessons to local children

The Cournoyer Center for Music Performance in Houma is on a mission to bring musical accessibility to all kids in Terrebonne Parish.

With help from a recent grant funded by the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government and administered by the Bayou Regional Arts Council, the Cournoyer Center (in partnership with Luminate Houma) has been able to partner with local children’s services to provide free music lessons for foster children and Title I students.

“We have been in business for about two years and have been giving music lessons to kids, but we really wanted to make these lessons accessible to all regardless of income,” explained Amanda Gibson with the Cournoyer Center. “We believe music education has a lot of benefits for children, boosting social skills, confidence, memory, stress relief, and so much more. We are so happy to extend these music lessons so all kids can benefit from them.”

Photos provided by Cournoyer Center for Music Performance.

In addition to the grant, local appliance store Rod’s Appliances donated funds to help provide foster students with instruments. Owned and operated by local firefighters, Rod’s Appliances continues to be a pillar of support in the community.

“It has been such a pleasure to connect with the community to help set this program up,” continued Gibson. “People are so excited and eager to help out, which has made this possible. When you put an instrument in a child’s hands, something really powerful happens– I can’t wait to see our students flourish this fall.”

These free music lessons encompass a 12-week, 2 hour per week program, with spots for 24 foster/Title I children. Lessons include drums, guitar, piano, vocal, and more. The lessons will run beginning this September until November 2024. While spots are limited, if you know a foster/Title I 10-17 year-old child who would benefit from these free lessons, please call Cournoyer Center for more information.