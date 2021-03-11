COVID-19 hospitalizations lowest since first weeks of pandemic in Louisiana

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 435,935. That’s 441 more cases since yesterday. 373,972 cases are confirmed; 61,963 are probable.

The state is reporting 16 new deaths, bringing the total to 9,828 deaths. 9,094 are confirmed; 734 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 3/8/21 is 420,459, which is 4,505 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 9,266 cases. There are 7,072 confirmed and 2,194 probable. That’s 16 new cases since yesterday. They are reporting 198 deaths; 184 are confirmed and 14 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 25-Mar. 3 is 3.20%, up 6.67% from the week prior, which was 3.20%. Incidence is 123.32.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 9,710 cases. There are 7,715 confirmed and 1,995 probable. That’s 28 more cases since yesterday. They are reporting 209 deaths; 193 are confirmed and 16 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 25-Mar. 3 is 3.10%, down 26.19% from the week prior, which was 4.20%. Incidence is 147.72.

Statewide, there are 514 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 64 are on ventilators. That’s 16 less patients since yesterday, and 5 less on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 6,179,187, which is 24,881 more tests than yesterday. There are 5,698,308 molecular tests and 480,879 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 115,008 tests in Lafourche (99,314 molecular and 15,694 antigen) and 112,377 tests in Terrebonne (101,503 molecular and 10,874 antigen). That’s 656 more tests in Lafourche and 280 more in Terrebonne since yesterday.