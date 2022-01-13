Covid-19 in K-12 schools reporting resumed: See how Terrebonne and Lafourche rank

The Louisiana Department of Health has resumed reporting on Covid-19 in K-12 schools throughout the state. Reporting had been paused for the holiday break.

The report includes cases among students and adults in the school setting. It only gives a total for the parish, without listing each school by name. Cases are self-reported by K- 12 schools currently enrolled in the school reporting system. “Cases Reported” displays cases entered into the school reporting system during the listed week (Monday-Sunday).

In Terrebonne Parish, the report shows 20 schools reported for the time period of Jan. 3 – 9. Within those 20 schools, 109 students reported positive and 18 adults.

In Lafourche Parish, the report shows 21 schools reported for the time period of Jan. 3 – 9. Within those 21 schools, 190 students reported positive and 41 adults.

Statewide, the parish with the highest number of student cases was Orleans. The report shows 80 schools reported for the time period of Jan. 3 – 9. Within those 80 schools, 1163 students reported positive and 516 adults.

LDH did note: “Due to the extreme increase in cases in K-12 schools statewide, not all cases were able to be reported by regularly reporting schools to LDH through the school reporting system.”

You can view the full report here.