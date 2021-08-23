COVID-19 Vaccination Required for Nicholls Students following FDA’s Approval of Pfizer

Dr. Jay Clune, Nicholls State University President, announced that with the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine, COVID-19 vaccination is now on the schedule of required immunizations for all college students at Louisiana’s four-year public institutions.

“Nicholls students will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide a written dissent to register for any future semesters,” Dr. Clune wrote.

Classes for Fall Term B begin October 11, and registration for Spring 2022 begins October 25.

Dr. Clune wrote that he encourages all students to be vaccinated as soon as possible. If students already have the proof of vaccination for other conditions, he said the process will be the same, and if students wish to provide a written dissent or have a medical contradiction for the vaccine, a form can be filled out, which can be found here.

For students that are vaccinated, they will not need to provide proof of vaccination because the information is stored in a statewide database (LINKS- Immunization Information System) as part of their permanent immunization record. Students will be notified if additional information is required.

Since December 2020, the Pfizer vaccine has been available through Emergency Use Authorization, where more than 200 million doses have been administered in the U.S. alone. It has proven to be safe and effective.

Earlier this month, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) approved a request by the University of Louisiana System to add COVID-19 to the schedule of required immunizations, upon FDA approval, for students at Nicholls and other UL System institutions.

“The prevailing science tells us our return to normalcy depends on minimizing the impact of COVID-19 in our communities,” Dr. Clune wrote, ”The available vaccines help to prevent infection by lessening the spread of the virus, and providing remarkable protection against severe disease. This reduces the strain on our healthcare infrastructure.”

He concluded the statement by encouraging all students to be vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as possible. The Louisiana National Guard is providing free vaccines from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every weekday in the Leaders Suite behind the Student Union on Nicholls Campus. Additionally, students who are vaccinated on campus are eligible for a $100 gift card through the Louisiana Department of Health. Visit Shotfor100.com for details. There are also weekly drawings in the Nicholls Shot at Normal to award prizes to students who have chosen to protect themselves and the community by getting the vaccine. Visit www.nicholls.edu/covid-19/ to enter today.