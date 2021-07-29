COVID cases, hospitalizations continue to increase

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 536,366. That’s 4,413 new cases reported since yesterday.

The state also reported 20 new deaths, bring the total to 10,968.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise, with 1,620 Covid patients in the hospital as of today, 96 more than yesterday. 162 of those patients are on ventilators, 18 more than yesterday.

In Region 3, there are 132 Covid patients in the hospital as of today, which is 12 more than yesterday. Region 3 has 15 Covid patients on ventilators, which is 10 more than yesterday.

Lafourche is reporting 12,055 total cases, 174 more than yesterday. They are reporting 209 total deaths, same as yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 12,504 total cases, 163 more than yesterday. They are reporting 233 total deaths, same as yesterday.

Percent positivity rates for our area, updated on Wednesdays, are:

In Lafourche Parish, percent positivity for the week of 7/15 – 7/21 is now at 17.6%, up 43.09% from the week prior, which was 12.3%.

In Terrebonne Parish, percent positivity for the week of 7/15 – 7/21 is now at 14.6%, up 17.74% from the week prior, which was 12.4%.

Percent positive is calculated as the number of positive tests divided by the number of positive and negative tests during the week of specimen collection (Thursday-Wednesday).

Vaccination information is updated on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Lafourche parish is reporting 32.6% of their population is fully vaccinated. Terrebonne parish is reporting 29.44% of their population is fully vaccinated.

Completed vaccine series counts all individuals who have received the recommended number of doses of a given COVID-19 vaccine and are not recommend to receive any more.