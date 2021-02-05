COVID causes another Lafourche school to go virtual

Another Lafourche public school will move to online learning due to the number of individuals quarantined and/or COVID-19 positive.

The Lafourche Parish School District announced on Friday that Golden Meadow Lower Elementary will also transition to virtual instruction on Monday, February 8.

Since Dec. 16, the district has announced that Lockport Middle School, Golden Meadow Upper Elementary School, 6th graders at Bayou Blue Middle School and kindergarten students at Raceland Lower Elementary School (announced today as well) all had to move to virtual instruction due to COVID.

LPSD released the following statement:

Out of an abundance of caution, due to a number of individuals quarantined and/or COVID-19 positive on the campus of Golden Meadow Lower Elementary, and with guidance from the Louisiana Department of Health, Golden Meadow Lower Elementary will begin virtual instruction on Monday, February 8, 2021.

Students will return to campus on Monday, February 22, 2021. Students should log in each day to Google classroom to complete assignments. Students must also mark attendance using the Google form provided.

Grab-and-go lunches for students will be available at Golden Meadow Upper Elementary during their scheduled mealtime.

Faculty and staff will receive directions from their immediate supervisor.

If you have any questions, please contact the school.