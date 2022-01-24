Covid hospitalizations decline across Louisiana over the weekend

Since Friday, 18,683 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported to the state. This is out of 52,750 tests that have been reported to the state. Of new COVID cases, 2,320 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). In accordance with CDC methodology, total and new reinfections are now included in statewide total and new cases. Parish and regional level COVID case data are not impacted at this time.

Today LDH reports 2,127 COVID hospitalizations, 177 less than Friday. 146 of those patients are on ventilators, 2 more than Friday.

LDH reports 51 additional Covid deaths reported to the state since Friday. Louisiana has reported 15,374 cumulative deaths due to COVID-19.

This update includes new cases among all age groups, with the largest shares of new cases are among those ages 5-17 (19%), ages 18-29 (17%), and ages 30-39 (17%).

Of new cases reported since 1/21, 93% are tied to community spread rather than congregate settings.

Terrebonne Parish reported an additional 275 new cases since Friday. That brings the total to 26,735. The percent positivity rate was reported at 29.20% for the period from 1/6 – 1/12.

Lafourche Parish reported an additional 545 new cases since Friday. That brings the total to 24,119. The percent positivity was reported at 30.20% for the period from 1/6 – 1/12.