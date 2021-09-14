COVID-related services continue at Thibodaux Regional Health System

September 14, 2021
Nora Lee Lawther
September 14, 2021

COVID-related services continue at Thibodaux Regional Health System with vaccinations, drive-thru tests, and antibody testing.

 

Vaccine Administration: Every Thursday and Friday from 12:30–4:45 PM, we’re offering the Pfizer COVID vaccination (1st, 2nd or booster for immunocompromised individuals) at our Wellness Center. Walk-ins are welcome, but you can schedule an appointment by calling 985-493-4464.

 

Drive-Thru Testing: Starting on Thursday, September 16, we are resuming drive-thru COVID testing from 4–7 PM at our Heart & Surgery Center entrance (located on the left side of our Medical Mall). Testing will be performed each week Sunday–Friday from 



4-7 pm until further notice.

 

Antibody Testing: We also offer COVID antibody tests Monday through Friday in our Outpatient Lab. The test requires a physician’s order and can be performed at the Wellness Center or Medical Mall. No appointment is needed. Results are received within 36 hours. 



