COVID shuts down Terrebonne elementary school’s in-person learning and causes another’s 5th grade class to switch to virtual

A statement was sent out to Coteau Bayou Blue Elementary today informing parents the school will be switching to virtual for all students starting August 16 and will resume in-person August 31.

The statement said, “Due to a high number of required quarantines and contact tracing concerns, Coteau Bayou Blue Elementary will begin virtual instruction for all students beginning Tuesday, August 16, and will resume on August 31. “

The statement also states that Chromebooks were sent home with students, and any families who need a wifi “hotspot” will be given one on August 17 at the school from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. They advise to only obtain one if it is needed.

Terrebonne Parish School District Superintendent Philip Martin said, “We have consulted with the LDH, and we will be in quarantine mode for the next 10 days.” He informed that there is no outbreak in cases; they are taking precautions.

It was also reported Monday that the Mulberry Elementary School 5th grade class was sent home at noon due to contact tracing concerns. Martin said it is a “strong likelihood as well” that they may require quarantine. A statement sent to parents said, “Due to a high number of required quarantines and contact tracing concerns, 5th grade Mulberry students will begin virtual instruction immediately and continue until August 23. Students may return on August 23.”



Martin concluded, “This is precautionary trying to keep our children and staff safe. We would rather do it and hopefully prevent someone from getting sick.”